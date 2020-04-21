Saudi Arabia suspends Tarawih prayers at holy mosques

ANKARA: Saudi Arabia has suspended Tarawih prayers at the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, Anadolu Agency reported.

Tarawih, special night prayers performed during the holy month, will be held without public attendance at the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) and the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid al-Nabawi), said Abdul Rahman As-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Tarawih will be performed mainly with staff, As-Sudais said in a statement on Twitter.

The statement also said that itikaf, the Islamic practice of secluding oneself in the mosque to pray, has been cancelled at both mosques.

It also said that Umrah will remain suspended until further notice. – Bernama