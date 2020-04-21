Senator praises Mirians for continuing to help, support frontliners

MIRI: A member of Dewan Negara commends many Mirians for their selfless contributions to the frontliners in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this respect, Senator Alan Ling is pleased to see that many local folk continue to provide support and make donations to those upholding frontline duties.

He also observes that amidst the crisis, many local communities, organisations and individuals go all out in volunteer work such as providing food and medical supplies to the frontliners.

“I get to know that many people have donated packs of food to the police and army personnel on duty at the roadblocks here.

“This shows that the people really appreciate their services, and it is hoped that closer ties between the public and the authorities could be forged,” said the senator when met after his visit to several roadblocks here yesterday, where he also presented hand sanitisers, bread and isotonic drinks to the personnel of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) on guard.

Ling took the opportunity to thank the frontliners for their contributions throughout the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO), which has been running since March 18.

“Being a frontliner is not an easy job, as one has to go through lots of challenges. Still, they continue to uphold the responsibility, be it rain or shine.This is being done for our safety, and we should appreciate it,” he added.

Ling also called upon everyone to continue adhering to the MCO directives, by remaining patient and limiting their movements outside.

He stressed that the cooperation among all parties was important in breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Accompanying Ling yesterday were his special assistant Lawrence Low, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Long Lama branch chairman Marcus Hugo, and Miri DAP Youth chief Peter Hee.