Senator urges people not to spread fake news

MIRI: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Senator Alan Ling has urged people not to spread fake news on the shortage of food items in the local market.

Ling said the supply of food items especially rice in the market is sufficient for the needs of the people throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period and urged people to stop spreading rumours to create panic. According to Ling, he has been informed of such rumours particularly with regards to rice shortage spread by certain parties with the ill intention of creating confusion and anxiety among the community here.

“Irresponsible individuals spreading rumours or false news on such matter can be charged in court for their regretful habit. Thus, I urge them not to spread any information without first ascertaining their authenticity.

“I was informed that there is no shortage of rice in Miri or throughout Sarawak, and I am confident that the authorities such as KPDNHEP (Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs) will do their best to ensure that food supply is at a healthy level,” he said.

Ling said that he has been conducting surveys at grocery stores and supermarkets almost every day to know the latest situation on the supply of food items in the market.

He was met after distributing food assistance to families in need and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the frontliners recently.

“From my regular surveys, I can confirm that the supply of rice and other essential items is adequate. If there are any complaints on inadequacy, please get in touch with me so that I can forward them to KPDNHEP for inspection and investigation,” he said.

“So far, all supplies are at satisfactory level and no problem has arisen,” added Ling.

Ling emphasised that the people must stand united in adhering to the MCO directives to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

In this respect, Ling called on the public to forward their complaints to KPDNHEP at its toll-free line 1-800-886-800.