Speedboat operators to get assistance

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has agreed to provide a one-off financial assistance to the 376 Menumbok/Labuan speedboat operators and workers who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order (MCO).

Kuala Penyu assemblyman Datuk Limus Jury said he had raised the matter in the State Assembly sitting on Monday.

“It is good news for the speedboat operators as the State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal agreed to assist them so that their burden can be reduced,” he said when met after the sitting yesterday.

With the good news, the Upko Beaufort chief said the chairman of the Speedboat Operators Association must submit the names of those affected by the MCO to the State Government.

On the amount this affected group will be getting, Limus said it will be up to the State Government to decide.

Earlier, Limus told the assembly that speedboat operators operating between Menumbok and Labuan are also severely affected by the MCO.

“The association of speedboat operators for the route has written to me requesting for assistance from the State Government,” he said.

Limus during the question and answer session had asked Shafie if the State Government could consider the speedboat operators for the one-off assistance given to taxi drivers.

“The speedboat operators have no passengers due to the MCO, it is my and their hope that the government can consider them for the one-off assistance to ease their burden,” said Limus.

His colleague from Tambunan, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan told the House that mountain guides for Mount Trusmadi are also requesting to be considered for the assistance.

“The Persatuan Malim Gunung wrote to me to seek assistance. They said many mountain guides are not listed including the mountain guides for Mount Trusmadi,” said Dr Jeffrey.

Shafie in reply to both assemblymen said the State Government is now processing the applications of some mountain guides. “We know that some may be left out because we are unable to get hold of them.”

“For instance Sabahans in Peninsular Malaysia, some move from one place to another so how do we reach out to them? We use ready methods like SMS to contact them.

“For example a Sabahan family in Johor contacted me via SMS and we managed to assist them,” he said.

He added that there are tourist guides like divers in tourism spots who are also in need of assistance and he had asked the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry to compile a list of those in this category so that they too can be aided.

Shafie also stressed that he wants a state database of those in the B40 group because there are those who are eligible for assistance but not registered under e-Kasih.

“I am sure if we check the e-Kasih list provided to the state assemblymen, it will not tally with our data because there are those in the poor, hardcore poor and B40 in their constituencies who are not in the e-Kasih database.

“I have asked all district officers to update the information. This is a lesson for us because after Covid-19, we will have our own database and will not have to depend on the e-Kasih database. We will ensure those who have the right to the assistance from the government will get it,” said Shafie.

To Dr Jeffrey’s additional question on the moratorium to pensioners with loans under state agencies including Borneo Housing and Sabah Credit Corporation, Shafie said he will take their appeal into consideration.

Meanwhile, Menumbok Speedboat Operators Association chairman Mohamad Said, when contacted for his comment on the good news expressed their gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the State Government.

“This is a great relief to us as it will ease our burden. Most of us depend on transporting passengers to Labuan and back as it is our main source of income. Since the MCO was imposed, a lot of us lost our income.

“We are grateful to the State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie and Kuala Penyu assemblyman Datuk Limus for their concern to what we are going through,” he said.