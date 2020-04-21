Students stuck for 28 days on campus may be allowed to return home, says Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The government is considering the possibility of allowing students stuck on campus at public and private higher learning institutions to return home, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“However we want a strict standard operating procedure (SOP) in place before we can allow that to happen.

“We do not want mass movement of people, and letting thousands of students to go back to their hometowns at the same time will pose a problem that we need to look into,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

On when the SOP will be ready, Ismail explained that the Higher Edu Ministry and MOH will discuss further on how to handle the situation and to come up with the SOP.

“We need to look into the proper details on how to do it,” he said.

Ismail acknowledged that parents and students are getting very stressed about the situation, with many appealing to let them return home.

He noted that having spent more than 28 days on campus, the students have no incidents of infection, which means they could be allowed to return home.

“But before that we might have to conduct health screenings on them first,” he said.