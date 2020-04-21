Uggah: Additional Covid-19 treatment centre being considered for Kuching

KUCHING: Sarawak is mulling setting up a Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre like Kuala Lumpur’s Low-Risk Patient Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) was considering the facility to ensure there are enough beds to treat positive cases in Sarawak.

“We have discussed this and are preparing for the worse. As I’ve said yesterday this is the road we have not walked through and therefore there are no defined ways on how to face it. We look at the experience and programmes of other countries – those who have succeeded or failed – so we can prepare.

“One is for us to make sure there are sufficient beds in hospitals. Kuala Lumpur has done a good job (setting up the centre in MAEPS), and we are planning to have one in Kuching.

“As for the place and cost, we will let you know later,” Uggah told a press conference after chairing the SDMC daily meeting on Covid-19 today.

Uggah announced today that a new drive-through screening centre has started operation in Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) this morning to help track down the 2,400 posible casual and close contact cases.

“We hope with this new drive-through centre it will be easier for the people to come, and not crowd the Youth and Sports Centre and the Sarawak General Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the Human Resource Department and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) will assist the state government to monitor the wellbeing and health of 138,183 foreign workers in Sarawak.

He said they would make sure the foreign workers in Sarawak were free from the virus, and to ensure no new cluster among them will emerge.

“We notice that there is a high number of positive cases among foreign workers in Singapore. That’s why we are observing our foreign workers working in the plantations and other industries,” said Uggah.