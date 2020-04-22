40 MCO violators ordered to do community service

KOTA KINABALU: A man, who went to his neighbouring area to get his hair cut by a friend and several other accused claiming to be bored staying at home were among 40 MCO violators jailed for three months by the Magistrate’s Court here for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles imposed the custodial sentences on all the accused after they pleaded guilty yesterday to violating the MCO.

However, instead of serving their jail terms, the magistrate held that in view of the congestion problem in the prisons, the accused were ordered to comply with three months’ compulsory attendance orders each which were set at four hours daily doing cleaning works.

Any of the accused who failed to comply with the attendance orders, will have to serve the original three-month jail sentence.

In her decision yesterday, the magistrate explained that the three months’ jail is served in the form of compulsory attendance order but there will be a conviction record for the accused.

“I will not impose a fine because it will be easy for the offenders to just pay it, then that is the end of the story.

If all of you are to be sent to jail, and let’s say there is positive Covid-19 case, it would make it hard for the magistrate,” she told the accused.

The magistrate further said that after taking into account the mitigations of all the accused, she ordered them to be sentenced to three months’ jail but instead of serving it, she ordered them to comply with the attendance orders.

She also said the three month schedules for community service will be decided by the prisons and the order will take effect after the MCO is lifted.

“Please don’t take this lightly, because each of you will have conviction records, and please pass this message to your family and friends,” the magistrate reminded the accused.

Meanwhile, nine foreigners were jailed for 14 days by the same court for committing a similar offence.

The court ordered that the accused, who had no valid travel documents, be referred to the Immigration Department for further action afrter completing their jail sentences.

All of them, including two female accused, aged between 19 and 68 were arrested during separate operations in the city, Inanam, Menggatal, Likas, Luyang and Alamesra between April 15 and 19.

Meanwhile, three men pleaded not guilty to separate charges of violating the MCO.

The court fixed July 7 and 6 for case management, and released two of the three men on RM3,000 and RM1,000 bail with one local surety each while another one was denied bail.