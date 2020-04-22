737,797 BPN applications from Sabah approved

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 737,797 Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) applications from Sabah was approved, said Deputy Minister of Finance Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri.

The number, however, did not include the new applications which will end on April 30.

“The new applications will be screened and the approval known after end of the month,” said Abdul Rahim after receiving short briefing on the BPN status in Sabah from Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRB Malaysia) Sabah Director Datuk Hajam Lajah Alam, yesterday.

“To date, the payments of BPN in Sabah are expected to involve 341,229 B40 household heads, with RM1,600 each amounting to RM545,966,400.

“Meanwhile, a total of 314,451 B40 single individuals will receive RM800 each, amounting to RM251,560,800.

“M40 household heads will receive RM1,000 each, amounting to RM51,026,000 involving 51,026 recipients.

“A total of 31,091 M40 individuals were approved to receive RM400 each, amounting RM15,545,500,” he said.

Abdul Rahim added the federal government had spent a total of RM864,098,700 in BPN aid in Sabah, involving 737,797 recipients.

The eligibility of BPN was approved based on the criteria of Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) recipients.

Those who are not in the BSH record, application through online will be opened until end of the month.

“Not many countries can do what we have done but we implemented this because we can afford it.

“This shows that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is always with the rakyat.

“There are signs that the Movement Control Order is effective as it shows a small number of the spread of Covid-19, and if we continue to obey the order, we eventually will break the Covid-19 chain. Stay at home,” he added.