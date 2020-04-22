85 arrested in Sarawak in last 24 hours for defying MCO

KUCHING: A total of 85 individuals have been arrested for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am yesterday and 8am today.

The highest arrests were made in Sibu with 24 suspects followed by Kuching (19), Saratok (15), Miri (10), Kota Samarahan (six), Betong (three), Sarikei (two), Simunjan (two), Bau (one), Lubok Antu (one), Tatau (one) and Dalat (one).

“Since March 18, a total of 1,413 individuals have been arrested in the state,” said Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar in a statement today.

Yesterday, a total of 191 of the suspects have been charged in court which makes the total number of accused in Sarawak to 859 since the start of the MCO on March 18.