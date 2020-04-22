Appeals Court to conduct livestream of proceedings tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: For the first time, case hearings in the Court of Appeal will be live-streamed tomorrow.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office Corporate Communication Unit, this is to enable the public to watch the hearings live as they are conducted in the open courts and to ensure there is continued access to justice.

The live broadcast will be conducted at 10 am tomorrow via the Malaysian Judiciary official portal at www.kehakiman.gov.my.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO) implementation, the Malaysian Judiciary body has conducted hearing of specific cases online.

In order to complement and support the online hearings, the Judiciary body is going one step further by implementing online livestream of the case hearings.

The hearings that will be broadcast live tomorrow are cases involving three appellants – Zhoa Fangliang, Jin Haifang and Zhu Cunhua – against Syarikat Pengangkutan Satu Hati Sdn Bhd.

Courts nationwide have been ordered to close following the MCO which came into force on March 18.

However, proceedings for remands, new cases and bails are to be carried out as usual. – Bernama