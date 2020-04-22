Assemblymen, business leaders hail Tiong’s appointment as special envoy

BINTULU: Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, the Bintulu MP, is the right man to handle the job as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China, says Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

The Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) believes that Tiong’s vast knowledge as an experienced businessman himself will stand him in good stead to strenghten billateral relations between Malaysia and China.

“The people of Bintulu welcome the news of the appointment of Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing. So we congratulate him for his important appointment,” he said when prompted for comments on the appointment of the president of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Talib said China is a very a key trading partner not only for Malaysia but for the rest of the world.

“It has the most well organised manufacturing system for instance, and after winning against the Covid-19 pandemic, it is in a position to restart its economy. Perhaps no other country today has a complete range of shipping, transportation, trade financing and marketing network like China, so its recovery will have significant impact on the world,” said the Jepak assemblyman. Thus he said it is important for Malaysia to work closely with China in order to be part of the economic revovery.

Bumiputera Chamber of Commerce Sarawak (DUBS) vice president cum DUBS Bintulu chairman Datuk Abdul Kadier Sahib said Tiong has the necessary experience as he held a similar appointment in the Barisan Nasional federal government during which he built a good working relationship with leaders in China.

“His experience and relationship will further expand and cement the strong understanding and strong close working relation between Sarawak and China and also between Malaysia and China.

“A very good move by the Prime Minister to prepare Malaysia to face the post-Covid-19 situation,” said Abdul Kadier.

Meanwhile Bintulu Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) president Yek Siew Liong is confident that Tiong with his vast experience as the special envoy to the Far East from 2014 to 2018, can bring the relationship between Malaysia and China to new heights.

“In view of the many China enterprises operating in Sarawak including Bintulu, BCCCI is particularly proud to have a minister from Bintulu to strengthen the close relationship between Malaysia and China by promoting better understanding and closer coordination among enterprises and individuals for the overall benefit of the business communities of both nations,” he said.

Yek congratulated the Progressive Democratic Party president on his appointment as the first Sarawakian to hold such ministerial post and the first Bintulu MP to be recognised as a minister in the government of Malaysia.

Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi congratulated Tiong on his appointment saying it is timely to have strong relations with China.

He said the appointment also comes at a challenging time for the country as a result the of Covid-19 pandemic and the severe drop of crude oil prices. He added Samalaju’s constituents and people of Bintulu are thankful to the Prime Minister for putting his trust in Tiong to helm this important position.

“Samalaju Industrial Park and Kidurong Industrial zone supported by two deep-sea ports — Bintulu Port and Samalaju Port — are anxiously looking forward to receiving more investors from China, “ said Majang.