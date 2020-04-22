Businesses reminded not to sell face masks above ceiling price

SIBU: Business owners are reminded not to raise the price of face masks and other essential items beyond the ceiling price, or risk having stern action taken against them.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Sibu chief Kelyn Bolhassan in giving the reminder said the branch has received 27 complaints regarding the price of face masks, hand sanitisers and other essential items, from the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 up until April 19.

“I urge all business owners to comply with the guidelines. Always be ethical and do not hike the price as you like and always put on price tags or we will take action,” he told reporters when met while KPDNHEP enforcement personnel were conducting checks on pharmacies as well as at Central Market, here yesterday.

Apart from the 27 complaints regarding non-compliance of prices during the MCO period, he said there were 45 similar complaints received since the start of the year, bringing the overall number of such cases to 72 to date.

Of the 72 cases, KPDNHEP has taken action in 47 cases, including three during the MCO, with total seizures worth RM111,047.49, he added.

“However, no seizures of face masks have been made so far,” he said.

Kelyn pointed out that the ceiling price for face masks is RM1.50 per piece, or RM75 per box.

Under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, business owners who fail to comply face being fined up to RM100,000 or jailed for up to three years, or both, or a compound of up to RM50,000.

Companies found guilty of the offence, meanwhile, face a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or compound of RM250,000.

On the inspection by KPDNHEP yesterday, Kelyn said pharmacies here were found to be complying with the law.

He also assured that face masks are widely available and that there was no need for the public to engage in panic-buying.

“We are happy that it (face mask) is available everywhere in the market now,” he said.

Complaints can be channelled to KPDNHEP Sibu through 084-335622 or via WhatsApp (019-2794317), or by visiting its office of the first floor of Wisma Persekutuan.

Complaints can also be made using the ‘Ez ADU’ mobile phone application, or via [email protected]