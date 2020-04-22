Contact local authorities, councils if yet to receive free face masks, Dr Sim tells households

KUCHING: Households which have yet to receive their free face masks from the Sarawak government are urged to contact their respective State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Divisional Office or relevant authorities such as the local councils, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said he had received some feedback that there were certain households in Kuching which have not received the face masks.

“SDMC chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has instructed not to leave anyone out whether the house(hold) is paying any assessment fees or (getting) free assessment, or illegal squatters or households living in shop lots.

“If your household missed out, please contact SDMC Divisional Office or agencies helping to distribute like your local authorities Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU),” he said in a Facebook post today.

The distribution of face masks under the state government’s Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package started last Friday (April 17), with an approximate 1.2 million pieces allocated for households in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian.

Dr Sim said he had been informed that the remaining divisions have been progressively distributing the face masks.

“We need your understanding and patience as the face masks are distributed in red zones (six face masks per households) first last Friday.

“I was told that the yellow and green zones (four masks per household) are just starting,” he said.