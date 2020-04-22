Court sentences man to five years in jail for possessing dangerous weapon

SIBU: A 23-year-old man was sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Sessions Court today after he pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous weapon.

Judge Caroline Bee Majanil who meted the sentence, ordered the imprisonment term to take effect from the date of his arrest.

The accused Sia Yong Kim was charged under Section 7(1) Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offences Weapons Act 1958, which provides for a jail term of minimum five years and not more than 10 years, upon conviction.

According to the charge, on April 19 at about 5pm at Sibu Jaya Police Station, the accused was found to be in possession of a scheduled weapon; a cleaver without a lawful purpose.

Based on the fact of case, on April 19, at about 5pm, the accused entered the police station in a delusional state and carried a cleaver on his right hand.

He then challenged a police officer on duty for a fight and to arrest him. The police on duty then instructed the accused to throw the cleaver outside.

The accused abode by the instruction and was then arrested.

Sia who was unrepresented, told the court that he understood the charge and pleaded guilty. He gave no mitigation.

Prosecuting officer ASP Linggi Tawi also told the court that the accused had previous criminal records including theft and drug abuse.