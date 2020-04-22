Covid-19: Health Ministry intensifying efforts to identify close contacts of three Sarawak clusters

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health is intensifying efforts to identify the close contacts for three clusters recorded in Sarawak, its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said this was necessary due to the sudden increase in positive cases in the state.

“The three clusters are the Italy-import cases, church religious conference and healthcare frontliners,” he told the daily press conference giving updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country that was broadcast live on Facebook today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry is currently trying to identify the close contacts of those clusters in order to break the chain of infection.

“The three clusters are still under investigation and the steps that are being taken now still need to be improved.

“There are some cases where we couldn’t identify the close contacts, so it is important that we intensify efforts,” he said.