Covid-19: One death, 50 new positive cases reported in Malaysia today

KUCHING: A total of 50 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded nationwide today, bringing the nationwide cumulative tally to 5,532 cases, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“Active cases that are still being treated are 1,987.

“A total of 43 patients are still being treated in intensive care unit, out of which 25 require ventilator support,” he told the daily press conference to update on the Covid-19 situation in the country that was broadcast live on Facebook today.

One death has also been reported in Sarawak, bringing the total number of deaths of the pandemic in Malaysia to 93.

Noor Hisham also informed that there is a total of 103 patients who have recovered and discharged today,, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered and discharged to 3,452 (or 62.4 per cent of overall cases) to-date.