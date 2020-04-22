Covid-19: Two-digit new cases recorded five days in a row

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has maintained the two-digit new daily cases for the fifth consecutive day since April 17, after it reported 57 new Covid-19 positive cases as at noon yesterday.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new cases brought the tally of Covid-19 infection in the country to 5,482 cases.

A total of 54 patients had recovered and been discharged as well, he said.

“For the past several days, the number of new daily cases is on a downward trend, which is encouraging,” he told the Covid-19 media conference here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said to date, the cumulative number of recovered and discharged patients stood at 3,349 cases, or 61.1 per cent of the total cases in the country.

“The number of active cases is 2,041 and they have been isolated and are under treatment. Of the 57 new cases, 18 are imported cases by Malaysians who returned from abroad and the other 39 are local transmission,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said at present, 43 patients are in the intensive care units with 27 needing breathing aid.

Malaysia has been recording less than 100 daily positive cases since April 17, which saw 69 new cases reported on that day, 54 cases on April 18, 84 cases on April 19, and 36 cases on April 20.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said three more casualties recorded, bringing the death toll to 92 cases, or 1.68 per cent of the total positive cases.

He said the 90th death was a Malaysian woman, aged 72, with a history of diabetes and hypertension.

“She was the mother of the case number 2,053. She was admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital on March 27 and passed away yesterday (Monday) at 1.47 pm.

“The other death is a 69-year-old Malaysian man with a medical history of diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease. He was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital on April 6 and died at 2.28am today (yesterday),” he said.

The 92nd death was a 92-year-old man with a history of diabetes, hypertension and dementia.

“He was a close contact of a Covid-19-positive patient. The man was admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital on April 8 and pronounced dead at 1.30am this morning (yesterday),” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham reminded Malaysians to continue adhering to the Movement Control Order (MCO) and help the government lower the number of cases of the Covid-19 transmission within the community.

“Malaysians are also advised to continue to adopt optimum self-hygiene at all times and regularly wash your hands with water and soap, and maintain social distancing of at least one metre from other people,” he said. — Bernama