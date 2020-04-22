Dept finds demand for seafood still strong despite MCO

MIRI: The Marine Fisheries Department has found demand for seafood is still strong among consumers here despite the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Fisheries Region III Miri head Buniamin Kiprawi said there has been no issue with seafood sales.

“There is no problem with dumping unsold fish by fishermen here as customers are ready to buy them,” he said on Monday.

Buniamin said a survey by the department at some of the local wet markets found nearly all the stalls were operating as usual.

He said these included stalls at Kampung Kuala Sibuti, Kampung Kuala Bakam, Kampung Piasau Utara, Kampung Batu Satu Lutong, and Miri fish market.

However, he admitted sales have declined compared to before the MCO but prices have remained similar.

Despite constraints faced by fishermen during the MCO, he said most of them are still going out to sea fishing to ensure sustained income for their families.

Meanwhile, he called on fishermen to practise high standards of hygiene and physical distancing.

He added the department would monitor markets from time to time to ensure fisherman are able to manage during this MCO period.