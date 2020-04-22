Four fined RM1,000 each for gathering for haircuts

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Four men aged between 18 and 35 were each fined RM1,000 in default one month in jail for defying the movement control order (MCO) by gathering outside a house for haircuts.

Mas Ismail Mashor, Mohd Shahrulnizam Mahmor, Muhammad Samir Sabirin Abdullah and Willinton Wester Charlie yesterday pleaded guilty before Magistrate Afidah Abdul Rahman who convicted them under Regulation 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Measures within the Local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

Mas Ismail, Mohd Shahrulnizam and Muhammad Samir gathered in front of Mas Ismail’s house at Jalan Dato Mohd Musa here to get haircut from Willinton Wester at 6.10pm on April 17.

The police acting on a public tip went to the location and arrested them.

Brief fact of the case said the four men failed to provide valid reasons for gathering outside the house during the MCO.

In a separate case yesterday, six persons also pleaded guilty to defying the MCO, convicted under Regulation 6(1) and were fined RM1,000 in default one month in jail.

Meanwhile another 40 persons were convicted under Section 3 (1) of the same Regulations for defying the MCO when caught moving from one area to another without valid reasons.

For this they were also each fined RM1,000 in default one month jail.

DPP Muhammad Hafiz Musa prosecuted in these cases while all the accused were not represented.