 JPN team can help with late registrations once MCO lifted  — Rep

MIRI: The National Registration Department’s (JPN) mobile team can assist rural folk in the interior of the state register the late registration of births and deaths once the Movement Control Order (MCO) has been lifted, says Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala.

He said this would save rural folk the trouble and expense of having to make the long journey to the divisional JPN office in Miri district, and welcomed the federal government’s decision to grant the 90-day extension for registration of births and deaths.

“It (decision) will be of help rather than being an extra burden on our rural communities as the 90-day extension given for late registration of births and deaths during the current MCO is basically a waiver of late registration fees,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He was commenting on the announcement by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Sunday that all registration of births and deaths can now be made within 90 days after the MCO period ends.

The Home Ministry in making the decision had also agreed to waive any late registration penalty.

Gerawat said for rural communities who face difficulty in travelling to JPN offices in town, such late registrations are nothing new.

JPN mobile teams periodically head into the interior to assist remote rural communities such the Penan to conduct late registration of births and deaths, as well as process late applications for birth certificates and identity cards without imposing any late registration fee.