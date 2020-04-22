Long queue forms at Pakan police substation

SARIKEI: A long queue formed to get into the Pakan police substation yesterday as locals sought to apply for inter-district permits to travel to Sarikei to claim or check on their Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) cash aid.

Due to the limited travel window of 7am to 7pm during the Movement Control Order (MCO), a large crowd had formed by 7am.

“When everybody rushes to apply for travel permits at 7am, the crowd is imminent at the police station and as they are heading to a particular bank in Sarikei, they would make up a long queue there again,” said businessman Jamal Abdullah @ Tedung Chakaw.

He pointed out that without a contingency plan in place, the long queue breaching the physical distancing required under the MCO and the subsequent traffic jam at road blocks were inevitable.

“To split up the crowd, I suggest that the police should set up counters for applying for inter-district travel permits at various places in Pakan.

“For instance, apart from a counter at the police station, a counter could be set up at the junction of Engkamop Road and another at the junction of Nanga Wak Road,” said Jamal, who is Persatuan Nembiak Rebak Baru Pakan Julau chairman.

He added during the MCO period, the bank could also provide a mobile banking service in Pakan to facilitate withdrawals or cashing of aid vouchers.