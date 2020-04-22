Malaysia Airlines enforces the use of face masks on passengers

KUALA LUMPUR: All Malaysia Airlines passengers are now required to bring and wear their own protective masks effective April 23, 2020, at touch-points such as check-in, boarding, in the aircraft cabin, disembarkation and collection of baggage on arrival to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

This requirement applies to all passengers (excluding infants) traveling on all Malaysia Airlines’ domestic, international and charter flights, to ensure the comfort and wellbeing of each passenger and airline employee, it said in a statement here, today.

Malaysia Airlines will not accept passengers that do not have/wear a face mask at the time of check-in and boarding, it stressed.

“For passengers’ own comfort, especially on long haul flights, you are advised to bring additional masks and hand sanitizers for your own use.”

Passengers are also reminded to respect the personal space of others and observe social distancing where required and to comply with other safety measures in our pre-departure and arrival processes to ensure you have a safe journey.

The safety of its passengers and staff is of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines. – Bernama