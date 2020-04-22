MCO: Applications for interstate travel to open on Saturday

PUTRAJAYA: Those who went back to their hometowns before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced can start applying on Saturday for permission to return home, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the application could be made online via the ‘Gerak Malaysia’ application, which was jointly developed by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, or at the nearest police station.

“However, this matter (interstate travel) is still under study; even if allowed, I believe it will likely be after May 1. There is no guarantee yet because we need to wait for reports from police stations after April 25 (when applications are opened).

“Then we will know how many would like to return and so forth. Only then can we come up with a tight SOP (Standard Operating Proceure) (on out of town travel),” he said at a daily news conference on the MCO here today.

The government made the plan to allow people to return home because it understood that many had went back to their home villages or towns before the MCO was enforced and in

“If we were to allow people to return to their homes, we would need to know their numbers,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the press conference, he assured Malaysians that there will be enough food during the fasting month of Ramadan.

He also revealed that 835 roadblocks were held yesterday with 609,411 motorists checked, while 865 were detained for breaching the MCO with 723 remanded and 133 out on bail.

“So far, 17,735 people have been detained by the police for breaching the MCO with 1,236 charged in court,” he said.