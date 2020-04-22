MCO: Daily screenings on workers among SOPs set for construction sector

PUTRAJAYA: Providing thermal scanners and screenings for Covid-19 on workers at construction sites are among the conditions that need to be fulfilled by contractors and companies that are allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said body temperature checks and screenings for symptoms such as coughing, sore throat or breathing difficulties must be conduct daily at construction site entrances.

“Those at the construction sites are only allowed to operate five days a week from 8 am until 5.30pm,” he told a press conference on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Construction sector to operate during MCO here today.

Under the SOP, contractors and construction companies are also required to provide transportation for workers, ensure social distancing is observed and number of workers at the sites is minimised to not more than 50 per cent of the requirements on normal days.

In addition, workers tasked with deskjobs such as clercal works, designing and so forth are encouraged to complete them at home. – bERNAMA

— MORE TO COME —