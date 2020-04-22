Missing fisherman believed to have been attacked by crocodile in Sri Aman

KUCHING: A man in Sri Aman is believed to be the latest victim of a crocodile attack while fishing at Sungai Kampung Melayu Tanjung Pijat in Sri Aman today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a report has been received of the incident at 3.59pm.

Based on initial investigations, the victim was said to be fishing at the river with two of his friends.

Both friends witnessed the incident, saying that the victim was attacked by the crocodile as he was wading to the middle of the river to fish.

They quickly sought help from a nearby village and called the police for assistance.

As of the time of writing, the body of the victim has yet to be found.