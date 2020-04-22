‘Most now aware of MCO’s importance, want it extended’

SIBU: The public in general are supportive of the Movement Control Order (MCO) being extended beyond April 28 as they view it as a needed measure to curb the spread of Covid-19, says Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said a poll he created on his Facebook account yesterday showed respondents overwhelmingly in support of the MCO being extended for another two weeks, adding this pointed to the people now being more aware of the need to break the chain of infection.

“I think members of the public are of the view of such measure (MCO) is better than cure, and Covid-19 has no specific cure at the moment.

“Furthermore, people are very supportive of the government’s approach and measures to curb the spread of this virus,” he said when contacted.

The Nangka assemblyman expressed hope the federal government does not rush to lift the MCO until it is absolutely safe to do so, adding that any move to lift the order needs to be done slowly and with proper step-down measures.

“Perhaps lift the MCO in stages in areas where there are no more new cases registered,” he said.

Dr Annuar’s poll received some 2,900 responses within the first three hours, with nearly 88 per cent of respondents in support of the MCO being extended beyond April 28.

The poll ends in six days.

One respondent, taxi driver Robert Angkah, said although his income has been affected by the MCO, he preferred for the order to be extended as it was better to be safe than sorry.

Several others who responded in support of an extension, meanwhile, felt that the government should consider easing certain restrictions, particularly for areas classified as green zones.