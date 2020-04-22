Motorists in Bintulu out in large numbers during MCO

BINTULU: Heavy traffic on several roads leading towards the town centre was observed here today, with motorists seen lining up for several kilometres at roadblocks during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The police have set up roadblocks at four main locations leading to the heart of the town to ensure that motorists adhere to the MCO, which is scheduled to end on April 28.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili when contacted said nothing much can be done at this time as it was their responsibility to carry out the roadblocks, even if it mean slowing the flow of traffic.

The Borneo Post observed that areas along Jalan Sibiew, Desa Damai had a long line of vehicles stretching all the way to SJKC Siong Boon in the morning.

The same scenario was also spotted at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn.

When questioned by policemen manning the checkpoints, some motorists explained that they were essential service workers, while others explained that they were on the way to the banks or were out to replenish their daily necessities.

Police have warned that they would be stricter when carrying out enforcement during the third phase of the MCO.