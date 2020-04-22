MP expects MCO restrictions to be slowly relaxed, depending on situation

MIRI: Miri MP Dr Michael Teo expects Malaysia to slowly relax restrictions under Covid-19 movement control order (MCO) in two to three weeks’ time if the people continue with social distancing and the downward infections trend continues.

“There are areas where we have a lot of clusters and we need to continue with MCO and hopefully, get over it – we are almost there,” he said.

The MP congratulated Malaysia for the downward trend of new infections for the past few days but said Malaysia was not out of the woods yet and warned that there are still people, including politicians and those bringing donations to the needy, who are not complying with the MCO directives.

He said the government will probably relax but not lift the MCO, pointing out that there are still pockets

of asymptomatic cases which are yet to be identified and tested.

He, however, cautioned that people must still wear masks, practise social distancing and not hold and participate in mass gatherings, particularly religious activities, even when restrictions are relaxed.

Malaysia has recorded 89 deaths and 5,425 Covid-19 positive cases as on April 20, including 36 new cases.

Dr Teo, who is a gynaecologist, is also dismayed that there are those who failed to observe strictly the MCO, including families and even those distributing aid in groups, warning that that this virus does not respect anyone.

He commended the police, army and Rela for enforcing the MCO to keep Malaysians safe.

On another matter, he called on the government to give appropriate daily allowance to the frontliners in the war against Covd-19, particularly doctors and nurses.

Besides that, he said they should be supported morally and provided with sufficient personal protective equipment for their safety.

The Miri MP Service Centre has distributed 12,000 masks to Miri Hospital, Lawas Hospital, law enforcers at road blocks, markets and patients in Miri and the public apart from giving food aid.