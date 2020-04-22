Muslims in Sarawak prohibited from visiting graves during MCO

KUCHING: The Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) will prohibit burial ground visits during the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

MIS secretary Khalidi Ibrahim in a statement today said that Muslims would usually visit their family members’ graves during Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

“However, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and in line with the MCO, the visitation of burial grounds in any Islamic cemetery throughout Sarawak is prohibited during this MCO period,” he said.

He said the directive was effective until April 28 or any extension of the MCO set by the federal and state government.

“In this regard, Muslims are encouraged to pray for them in their own homes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi when contacted, confirmed the matter.

The month of Ramadan is expected to begin this Friday, April 24, while Hari Raya Aidilfitri is expected to fall on May 24.