No new Covid-19 case in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded no new novel coronavirus (Covid-19) case yesterday, while the number of recoveries increased by nine to 193 in total.

With no new case reported, the total Covid-19 case in Sabah stood at 308.

At present, Tawau has 81 cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (44), Lahad Datu (42), Kinabatangan (22), Tuaran (22), Sandakan (21), Keningau (16), Penampang (12), Beaufort (11), Kunak (8), Putatan (8), Kota Belud (5), Sipitang (4), Papar (4), Tambunan (3), Ranau (3) and Semporna (2).

Sabah is the sixth state with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, after Selangor (1,356), Kuala Lumpur (1,021), Johor (645), Sarawak (436) and Negeri Sembilan (409).