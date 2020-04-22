Opitimism on KKB’s new contract from Sarawak Energy

KUCHING: The team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) is positive on KKB Engineering Bhd (KKB) securing its third contract for this year.

Based on its announcement on Bursa Malaysia, KKB said it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the annual supply and delivery of steel poles from Sarawak Energy Bhd.

The contract carries a value worth RM15 million.

This is the third contract clinched by KKB this year – after the two contracts from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd and PTTEP Sarawak Oil Lt earlier this year amounted to RM270 million.

“KKB’s contract replenishment year-to-date (TYD) stands at RM285 million,” head of strategy Kifni Kamaruddin said in a note.

“This is an improvement from 2019 as KKB’s year to date replenishment amounted to only RM110.8 million until mid-April last year.

“Moreover, we note that the group’s order and tender books stood at RM820 million and RM240 million respectively as of end of February this year.

“The new RM15 million contract award expands its order book to RM835 million.”

The contract duration for the supply and delivery of steel poles is approximately one year.

Among the risks that can affect the contract are Covid-19’s Mmvement control order, availability of skilled manpower and materials, and change in pricing, weather conditions and/or political, economic and regulatory conditions.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the KKB in FY20,” the head of strategy said.

“However, we make no changes to our earnings estimates as the value of the new job secured is within our contract replenishment assumptions.”