Pioneer mechanism introduced in Pakan to cut down queuing time in obtaining inter-district travel permit

KUCHING: The Sarawak police have started a pioneer mechanism in Pakan for the locals there to obtain their inter-district travel permits today.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar said the new mechanism has enabled police to cut down the queuing time of 170 applicants to less than an hour.

Under the new mechanism, applicants who are already queuing outside the police station will be handed new permit slips to fill in their names and MyKad number.

Once inside the police station, applicants will only need to declare their destination, date of travel and obtain the official police stamp.

“Before this, it took about one to five minutes for each applicants to fill in the inter-district forms (inside the police station) and we admit that this contributed to the long queue,” said Dev Kumar in a statement today.

Since last week, between 150 to 200 people could be seen queuing outside the Pakan police station to fill up the inter-district permits for hours.

Based on previous news reports, a majority of the applicants were applying for permits to withdraw their Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) and Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) assistance in Sarikei.

“We will study the effectiveness of this mechanism before rolling it out to other police stations in Sarawak who might be facing the same issue (long queue),” said Dev Kumar

He also said the issue had been raised to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee and the committee had given the green light for the police to carry out the new mechanism.