SDMC allows sale of takeaway food until 10pm for Ramadan

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has permitted Sarawakians to sell food for takeaway from their house compound during the Ramadan month from 3pm to 10pm.

Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said hotels, restaurants and fast food chains are also permitted to sell food until 10pm, as long as they adhere to the existing Movement Control Order guidelines.

“You can only provide takeaways or home deliveries, no dine in, and practice social distancing both operators and customers,” he said during a daily Covid-19 press conference here today.

Abdul Karim, who is SDMC deputy chairman, also pointed out that food trucks and the usual Ramadan stalls and markets are not allowed to operate during the MCO period.

“We hope that people will not abuse this and violate the MCO going out at night till 10pm for other reasons.

“You can only buy food items only. Conduct your prayers at home, and continue to stay at home,” he said.

Pointing out that the time 7pm to 7am time restriction for other businesses was still enforced, Abdul Karim said the police manning roadblocks will still enforce the one person per vehicle rule for those going out to buy food till 10pm for their ‘Sahur’.

“I think this rule is more practical and I believe it will make a lot of people happy during Ramadan, but at the same time we are still being cautious.

“Both food operators and customers must adhere to the MCO guidelines, and please do not abuse the little rights we give you to go out till 10pm,” he said.