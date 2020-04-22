SDMC to study need for Enhanced MCO in Sarawak’s Covid-19 red zones

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is looking into the possibility of implementing the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in red zones in Sarawak, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He told a press conference today that the committee was charting a map with which they would look closely at the pattern or distribution of Covid-19 cases in the red zones to determine if the EMCO was necessary.

“We will chart a map so that not only the people will know but also we can come up with strategies. Like in Kuala Lumpur where they enforce EMCO at several locations, where more extensive actions are being taken and to test everyone within that EMCO area.

“We haven’t created that (EMCO potential) area yet. We hope in one or two days we can have the map and maybe EMCO so we can focus on the situation there and cut the chain.

“Now we cannot pinpoint yet,” said Uggah.

There are currently two districts classified as red zones in Sarawak as they have more than 40 cases – Kuching and Kota Samarahan.

According to the committee’s data today, Kuching has 212 active cases and Samarahan has 67.

The Federal government has placed seven areas in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor under the EMCO after they recorded a spike in cases.

Residents living in an EMCO area will not be allowed to live their homes even to buy food, which will be provided to them by the authorities.

Asked if both the districts might have to undergo EMCO soon, Uggah said: “We have to be careful also and don’t want to use a shotgun to shoot a fly. We are studying the distribution of cases and will come up with a map.

“We have to study Singapore and Kuala Lumpur who have successfully done it. One of the (EMCO) places in Kuala Lumpur manage to discover almost 30 positive cases and control the area so that nobody is allowed to enter or exit. This is effective but we got to do it carefully.

“We can identify the areas and we are charting the map, but we cannot identify any particular distribution concentrating in specific areas. It is spread throughout Kuching and Kota Samarahan,” he explained.

Asked if the MCO will be extended beyond April 28, Uggah said it would be up to the federal government to decide.

Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who was also at the press conference, said he believed that it might not be necessary to enforce EMCO in Kuching and Kota Samarahan.

“When the MCO was enforced, it had already created a level of awareness among Sarawakians on the danger of Covid-19. Personally I see we might not reach that level (where an EMCO is necessary) because of the awareness now where nobody is holding big events with crowds.

“So the likelihood of it getting worse might not be there. So the SDMC and the Health Department have been able to cordone and stabilise the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the team of eight medical specialists from China is scheduled to arrived in Sarawak on April 26 to have a dialogue with medical professionals and also traditional Chinese medicine practitioners here.

“They will be here on April 26 and will visit the Sarawak General Hospital. They will also have a dialogue session with our medical professionals and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners,” he said.