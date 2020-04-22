Three house-breaking suspects caught after third attempt

KUCHING: Three men aged between 21 and 28 were finally arrested after the third break-in attempt of a house at Jalan Stutong Baru here.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said the men were arrested at 5.15am Monday.

“The third attempt finally led to their arrest after the police received information that the suspects were returning to the house. The police came, surrounded the house and caught the suspects as they were running away to avoid capture,” Awang Din said in a press statement received yesterday.

A source said the house owner was in Sri Aman at the time but was able to monitor his house through a CCTV recording connected to his mobile phone. He was able to contact his neighbour and the police line 999.

Awang Din said the first attempt occurred around 2am. After the police were notified they went to the house but found no signs of anyone there.

“The police continued with their patrol of the area, and at 4.20am, they received another information that the house was broken into again.

“The police sought permission from the house owner to enter the house but when they went there they found no signs of breaking-in,” he said.

At 5.15am the police received another information from the house owner that the suspects had returned to the house.

“The police went back to the house again and this time they managed to arrest all three suspects,” he said, adding they were arrested for break-in and for violating movement control order (MCO).

Past records also showed that two of the suspects were involved in theft and drug-related offences.

Several items stolen from the house were also seized and the suspects remanded for further investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code, and Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Areas) 2020.