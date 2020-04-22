Tiong pledges to do his best as Special Envoy to China

BINTULU: Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who has been appointed Special Envoy to China by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says he will strive to bring Malaysia closer to China than ever.

“Whether in diplomatic relations, trade, economy, or humanitarian assistance between us, I will strive to play a key role in mutual communication to bring about mutual beneficial results,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Tiong said the exchange and cooperation between both countries in culture, arts and economic growth will undoubtedly bring both countries to another level. The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president said China president Xi Jinping strengthened China’s position as a leading global economic power with his strategic ambition of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st- Century Maritime Silk Road.

Tiong said Malaysia has officially been recognised as one of the main centres of the BRI partner network.

“By establishing a constellation of political, economic, cultural and education cooperative relationships, a pro-business environment is created to bring mutual benefit to both countries’ enterprises, with a win-win development opportunity for both parties to work towards a common prosperity,” he said.

He said in these changing times, this role will be even more vital and influential, and he pledged to do his best to fulfil the duties entrusted to him by the government.

“With greater mutual cooperation between our government agencies, civil society and other groups, we will launch the warm relations between Malaysia and China towards new milestones, working together to create innovative symbiosis, and create a collective force greater than its sum to benefit both peoples.

“At the same time, we will strive to create more opportunities in the future, particularly in investment and business for East Malaysia, especially Sarawak,” he said.

According to him, Malaysia has been China’s largest trading partner in Asean in the past years, once exceeding US$124 billion in bilateral trade volume. However, he said with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy this year will certainly be adversely affected and Malaysia will not be spared.

“I hope that after we are successfully rid of the pandemic, we will focus fully on the economic development of both countries and undo the damage caused by Covid-19 to restore our peoples’ lives,” he said.

Tiong thanked the prime minister for trusting him with such a significant appointment.

“I would be remiss not to take the opportunity to thank all for their supportive and congratulatory messages, including from all sides. As some friends and supporters had expressed their intention to congratulate me in advertisements, I would like to invite them to instead channel their hard-earned resources to fund the country’s efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.