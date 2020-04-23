10pm cut-off for takeaway food during Ramadan goes against spirit of MCO, says Miri MP

MIRI: PKR Sarawak vice-chairman Dr Michael Teo has disagreed with the idea of allowing takeaway food sales up to 10 pm on Ramadan, saying it would be against the Movement Control Order (MCO) and could lead to more people being arrested.

The Miri MP said it would be better for such stalls to operate in the afternoon and consumers purchase them before 7 pm during the fasting month.

“Opening up to 10 pm would be too adventurous and contradicts the spirit of MCO where people in longhouses are not even allowed to travel more than 10 km without special reasons, “ he said.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah announced yesterday that although all businesses in Sarawak must close from 7pm to 7am in line with the MCO, exception was given to food business to open until 10pm for Ramadan.

In addition to allowing the sale of takeaway food by restaurants, hotels and fast food chains, he said Sarawakians could also sell takeaway food for the breaking of fast and sahur (pre-dawn meal) from the compound of their homes from 3pm to 10pm during Ramadan.

Dr Teo said Sarawak should follow the national guidelines as Malaysia is doing the right thing and has done well compared to many other countries in the war against Covid-19.

“As nobody can come out in the village after 7 pm, it would be better for people to make their purchases earlier and food vendors to send food to buyers to their respective houses in the village, “ he said.

He called on Sarawakians to maintain discipline by complying with the MCO to further push down new infection cases to allow a relaxation but not complete removal of restrictions in coming weeks.

Dr Teo said Sarawak has a relatively high figure of fatalities and infections which should be taken into consideration against the backdrop of the needs for food for breaking of fast during Ramadan.

As of yesterday, there are 16 deaths from Covid-19 in Sarawak and 455 positive cases.