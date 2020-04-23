763 arrested for violating MCO in last 24 hours, total stands at 18,498 arrests

KUCHING: A total of 763 individuals were arrested for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of arrests to 18,498 since its implementation, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

From the 763 individuals arrested on Wednesday, Ismail Sabri said 648 people were remanded while the rest were granted bail.

A total of 860 individuals were charged in courts on the same day from breaching MCO.

Nonetheless, he said that the number of arrests in the past few days showed a declining trend, indicating there was a greater awareness among the general public on the importance of complying with the MCO.

“The success in reducing the number of Covid-19 cases depends on adherence to the MCO. Doing so would allow the chain of Covid-19 transmissions to be broken while complementing efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Health,” said Ismail Sabri during a televised news conference today.

He said information from the police had showed that 835 roadblocks were set up on Wednesday and 581,942 vehicles were inspected. He added that 41,184 spot checks were carried out and 6,658 premises were inspected nationwide.

Ismail Sabri also revealed that 253 sanitation operations were carried out in 73 zones nationwide on Wednesday, covering 181 government buildings, 158 public spaces, 103 business centres and 16 markets.

Moreover, he said 535 Malaysians who returned from abroad on Wednesday have been placed under mandatory quarantine, bringing the total number to 15,880 individuals currently being quarantined at 201 quarantine centres nationwide.