80 arrested in Sarawak in last 24 hours for defying MCO

KUCHING: A total of 80 individuals were arrested in Sarawak for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am yesterday and 8am today.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar in a statement said the highest arrests were made in Kuching with 36 individuals.

“This has made our total arrests to 1,493 individuals since the start of the MCO on March 18,” said Dev Kumar.

Within the same period, police arrested 16 individuals in Miri followed by Kota Samarahan (six), Padawan (five), Sarikei (four), Betong (four), Mukah (four), Simunjan (three), Limbang (one) and Meradong (one).

He said a total of 73 individuals were also charged in court, making the total to 932 individuals since March 18.

He added that the highest number of individuals charged was in Sibu with 20, followed by Kuching (19), Limbang (eight), Simunjan (eight), Padawan (five), Lundu (five), Miri (three), Betong (two), Lubok Antu (two) and Saratok (one).