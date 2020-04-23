Abang Johari urges Sarawakians to continue complying with MCO

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg urged Sarawakians to continue complying with the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to high death rate caused by Covid-19 in the state.

He hoped all sectors of society in Sarawak will continue to play their part as various efforts are being made by the authorities to break the chain of Covid-19 infections among the people.

“Among regulations which they must comply is to stop public gathering as long as the circumstances do not permit it. They must also practise self-discipline as far as their health is concerned so that they will not be infected by the disease.

“For those of you who were in contact with those who had been tested positive for the disease, please do contact the nearest health authorities as soon as possible to get screened,” he said in a press statement issued in conjunction with the Ramadan fasting month.

On behalf of Sarawak government, he wished Muslims in the state all the best during Ramadan despite the challenges in observing the religious obligation during this holy month which starts tomorrow (April 24).

He also took the opportunity to wish Dayaks a happy and joyous Gawai Dayak celebration since the festival is also not too far away.

“The current situation does not permit us to observe our fasting practice or to celebrate Gawai as we normally do, and I really hope all of us will remain steadfast in facing the all kind of challenges which come as long as the MCO is enforced,” he said.

As of yesterday, there were 16 deaths from Covid-19 in Sarawak and 455 positive cases cumulatively.