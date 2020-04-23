Association calls on banks to ease conditions for SMCS loans

KUCHING: Sarawak Furniture Industry Association (SFIA) welcomes the state government’s additional RM20 million Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme (SMCS) for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) entrepreneurs.

However, SFIA deputy president Leo Chiang Kok Sze said the association received feedback from their members that it was very difficult to get the loans due to stringent conditions adding that he was shocked to find out many of them are in desperate financial situation.

“Even after the announcement by our federal government on the extra incentives for SMEs on Monday (April 6), we received feedback from our members that they do not qualify due to the very stringent criteria set by the participating banks.

Even during this time of crisis, banks still using the normal way to process the application instead of relaxing some of these requirements to save the SMEs,” he added in a statement yesterday.

He added that most SMEs operate their business with their own money or from savings, so now they are facing a huge problem because their cash on hand will only last them one month, maybe two at most.

SFIA fears many of the furniture SMEs in Sarawak may have to retrench their workers or even close down within the next six month.

“This will not only increase unemployment in Sarawak but also indirectly affect many local supporting industries. Many were already drastically undertaking cost cutting measures to try and retain workers including instituting pay cut, unpaid leaves, reducing work days per week and reducing work hours per day,” he said.

As the state government acknowledged the potential and importance of our furniture industry with the recently announced Timber Industry Transformation Plan, Leo hoped more effective and direct measures would be introduced to help furniture companies in Sarawak to get through the challenges of caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With 441 registered members throughout Sarawak, Leo said that SFIA has been aggressively promoting the growth of the furniture industry in Sarawak since their establishment in 1993.

“Our Association has submitted our concerns to related state government agencies and we hope that they will take our recommendations seriously or to find any other ways to help our local furniture industry urgently,” said Leo.