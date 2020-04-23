Cash aid for Filipino workers suspended

KOTA KINABALU: The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Kuala Lumpur has suspended the acceptance of cash assistance applications effective Monday (April 20).

Its Labor Attache Johnson Canete said his office received a total of 5,849 cash assistance applications of which 899 have been processed.

“We already approved 656 applications and unfortunately 84 cases were denied due to lack of supporting documents,” he posted at the Philippine embassy official Facebook and POLO website Monday.

Appealing for understanding from the affected overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), Canete said the decision to suspend was due to limited funding from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Manila.

DOLE on Wednesday announced that some POLOs have stopped receiving applications for the ten thousand pesos (Php10,000) one-time assistance due to lack of funds.

“The Department of Labor and Employment wishes to inform our OFWs that some of our POLOs have already suspended the acceptance of DOLE-AKAP applications for on-site OFWs. POLOs had exceeded their respective allocations,” the agency said in an advisory.

The program has only a budget of over PHP1 billion for the grant of cash assistance amounting to USD200 per worker.

“The Department has a budget of P1.5 billion for AKAP OFW assistance sourced from the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).

“With said limited budget, only 150,000 OFWs out of the million Filipinos overseas can be accommodated under the assistance program,” it added.

Among those that ceased receiving applications is the POLO in Kuwait which took effect on Wednesday.

In an advisory, Labor Attaché Nasser Mustafa reported that they received 12,753 applications from displaced Filipino workers, as of Monday.

“POLO-Kuwait has only a total allocation of 10,000 OFWs to avail this program. In this regard and considering the limited allocation, we will be closing the DOLE-AKAP application on Wednesday, (April 22),” Mustafa added.

DOLE asked for the people’s understanding and vowed to look for other means to provide for the needs of Filipinos abroad affected by the health crisis.

“We appeal to the public’s understanding as we try to find alternative ways to attend/cater to the needs of our OFWs affected by this pandemic,” it said.