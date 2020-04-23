Covid-19: Perlis first green state in Malaysia – Health DG

KUCHING: Perlis is the first state in Malaysia declared by the Ministry of Health (MoH) as a Covid-19 green state, said Director General of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this is because Perlis had not registered any Covid-19 positive cases in the last two weeks.

“In the northern region such as Kedah and Penang have recorded a reduced number of cases in the last two weeks.

“Not having any positive cases for two weeks is a criterion to decide whether a state is green or free from Covid-19,” he said at the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Dr Noor Hisham said he did not have the latest data offhand when prompted for the total number of foreign migrants in Malaysia being tested positive for Covid-19.

However, he said the number stood at more than 600 in the last couple of days.

As far as MoH’s guidelines are concerned, Dr Noor Hisham said the community must avoid gatherings and crowded places although other countries might have their own policies.

On developing vaccine for Covid-19, he said they were aware that two companies in China as well as their counterparts in other countries were in the process of discussions.

He hoped that Malaysia could be seen as a venue to conduct clinical trial towards developing vaccine for Covid-19.

“We have to look into details, and we are undergoing certain discussion with them. Hopefully we have fruitful discussions.”

According to Dr Noor Hisham, Covid-19 has three strains namely A, B and C with 20 mutations.

“If there are mutations, we need to research the virus. Maybe the behaviour is different, and new diagnosis and treatment are needed because it is a new virus.

“When it concerns new strains, we need to identify which vaccine for which strain. It is difficult for us to come up with the vaccine given the challenges to identify the right vaccine for the right strain,” he said.

He said the government would not be opening the education sector too soon while restrictions may be eased for certain economic sectors.

“Our exit strategy must be something that is implementable. It may take a couple of weeks or months for us to slowly continue to embrace the new norm in our society,” he added.