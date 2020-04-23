Covid-19: Two deaths recorded in Malaysia today, total at 95 so far

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded two more deaths from Covid-19 today, bringing the country’s total number of fatalities to 95 thus far, said Health Director General Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the two victims, aged 32 and 67, and passed away on April 23 and April 22, respectively.

“The 32-year-old deceased had high blood pressure and had close contact with a Covid-19 positive case before passing away on April 23. The deceased belonged to the Johor Specialist Hospital Cluster in Muar.

“Another deceased aged 67 who had diabetes and high blood pressure, belonged to a PUI (person-under-investigation) in Kuantan. The deceased was hospitalised on April 8 and passed away on April 22 at the hospital,” he said during the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 71 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases to 5,603.

“There are 42 Covid-19 positive cases being treated at ICU (intensive care unit). Of which, 21 cases are on ventilators,” he said.

As of today, he said 325 healthcare workers had tested positive for Covid-19, and 70 per cent of them were infected due to personal reasons instead of at their respective workplaces.

He said these 70 per cent were infected with Covid-19 through attending weddings, having been to overseas and others, and not because of exposure to Covid-19 positive patients at the healthcare facilities.

As such, Dr Noor Hisham appealed to healthcare workers, who are termed as frontliners, to strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) guidelines.

“Wash your hands frequently, avoid crowded and confined spaces, avoid mass gatherings, avoid gathering at eating areas or pantry at your workplace. And do not have close conversation with others,” he reminded.