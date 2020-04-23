Craving for dried squid lands couple hefty fine for violating MCO

KUCHING: A husband and wife have been fined RM1,000 each by a Magistrate’s Court here today for violating the Movement Control Order.

Faezah Abdul Aziz, who was pregnant, and her husband Elwyn Badindang Joseph pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Annuar and paid the fine.

According to the charge sheet, the couple was accused of travelling from their home at Tabuan Heights to Kampung Tabuan Melayu on April 21 at 9.20pm.

They were charged under Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and punishable under Regulation 11(1) of the same regulations.

In their appeal, the pair said they went out from their home as Faezah, who was six months pregnant, wanted to eat ‘sotong kering’ (dried squid).