Customers want more days for baking supplies stores to operate

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee’s decision to allow baking supplies stores, including those selling packaging and baking accessories, to operate on Wednesdays and Fridays during the Movement Control Order (MCO) has been deemed insufficient by some baked goods sellers.

On Tuesday, the committee announced that it will allow all shops selling baking supplies to open from 7am to 7pm on both days during the MCO period in view of the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebrations.

Online baked goods seller Siti Nurain Anis, 34, said due to Aidilfitri, baking supplies stores may have issues coping with increased demand due to such a limited operating period.

“It is good that they are allowed to open, but only two days a week is not enough as from experience, I will get higher demand during this time,” she said.

As such, there will be longer queues as everyone will be there on the two days, and this could cause insufficient supplies, she said.

Fellow online baked goods seller Arzuin Iskandar, 24, also hopes that the shops would open for more than two days a week.

She pointed out that as Ramadan bazaars are not allowed to operate this year, more people would likely make their own baked goods to the break fast, for the celebration, or to sell online.

“I believe once Ramadan starts, there will be more people buying ingredients as they want to take the opportunity to earn income as well, aside from those who prefer to make their own cakes and cookies for Aidilfitri.

“So for the shops to open twice a week is not enough. I think they should be allowed to open five days a week.”

Another seller who uses Facebook, wishing only to be known as Yen, said she has not had any problems getting baking ingredients or packaging during the MCO as her usual shops have been open, albeit for shorter hours.

“This is why I don’t have any problems getting supplies and fulfilling my customers’ orders,” she said.

However, she is unsure how the new directive would affect their operations.

A check in Matang found customers queuing to enter a packaging products whole-seller and a baking ingredients shop.

The customers were observed to be adhering to physical distancing requirements and were also wearing face masks.