Daily operation to ensure traders, public comply with MCO – City Hall

KOTA KINABALU: In an effort to break the Covid-19 chain of infection, City Hall (DBKK) Enforcement Department conducts daily operations, dubbed Ops Putus, to ensure business premises and the public alike adhere to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Ops Putus involves 133 members and 30 enforcement officers, who go around the city to inspect public markets and business premises from 8am to 8.30pm daily.

This is to ensure premises and patrons observe precautionary measures such as providing hand sanitiser at the entrance, temperature checking, wearing face masks and practising social distancing of at least one metre.

Ops Putus also aims to monitor premises to make sure they operate accordingly based on essential need, and abide by operating hours allowed during the MCO.