Director rubbishes rumours reagent used for Covid-19 test not reliable

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Health Department director, Datuk Dr Christina Rundi shot down rumours that the reagent used for testing Covid-19 is not dependable.

“Who said that? Where did you get the news?” she asked a reporter who posed the question to her.

The reporter mentioned that the rumour is being spread on social media.

“Of course, they are dependable. Otherwise, we can throw them by the roadside,” she said.

Earlier, Dr Christina also said the testing kit used by the department in Sabah had been validated by the Institute of Medical Research (IMR).

She added that Covid-19 screening was done daily and actively in the State.

“Only when it is done continuously can you become comfortable because you never know.”

She also said that the wish lists of the department were to have a continuous supply of the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) as well as testing kits.

“We do a lot of testing…when we don’t have enough supply we sent to private labs for testing to cover for those days,” she said.