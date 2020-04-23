Don’t terminate or cut pay, Sabah GLCs told

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government yesterday told its all government-linked companies (GLCs) not to lay off workers nor cut their pays during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government would implement a few proactive measures to help GLCs recover from the current business slowdown.

It is not only to help these GLCs financially but also to ensure there are still jobs available for the people, he told reporters after receiving contributions for the Sabah Covid-19 Fund from GLCs, private companies, Bumiputera chambers of commerce and statutory bodies here yesterday.

Shafie said that for the purpose, these GLCs had been asked to provide input to the state Finance Ministry on their post-MCO needs.

Seven entities contributed to the fund today namely Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd, Perbadanan Pinjaman Sabah, Sabah Fish Marketing Sdn Bhd and the Malaysian International Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The others were Sabah Ports Authority, Borneo Development Corp (Sabah) Sdn Bhd and Timatch Sdn Bhd.

The Chief Minister said that since its launch in March, the Sabah Covid-19 Fund has collected RM15.95 million.

He also said that to date, 358,031 Sabahans have benefited from Covid-19 aid, involving an allocation of RM71,421,808.

Meanwhile, Shafie said cash aid of RM500 to all state civil servants Grade 54 and below, including contract and part-time staff, would be given next month. – Bernama