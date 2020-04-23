Dr Annuar fears decision to allow sale of takeaway food until 10pm may complicate MCO enforcement

SIBU: Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee opines that there is no need for traders to operate until 10pm for takeaway food during the Ramadan month, as those going out may not be going to such stalls which could complicate the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In expressing his personal opinion pertaining to the State Disaster Management Committee’s decision to permit Sarawakians to sell food for takeaway from their house compound during the Ramadan month from 3pm to 10pm, Dr Annuar said such open selling of food – although only takeaway food are allowed, will encourage more people to go out compared to if riders are engaged to make home delivery.

He said the home delivery approach will also reduce physical contact.

“Social distancing will be difficult to enforce when there is a big group of people,” Dr Annuar told The Borneo Post today.

In fact, Dr Annuar said he had received many feedback from people who expressed their concern over traders being allowed to sell food during Ramadan month up to 10pm.

“So much efforts have been made to get people to adhere to the MCO and hence, it is important that we ensure people continue to stay at home to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he added.

“Ramadan is not all about breaking of fast more so, during this MCO period.

“We have to fight this war against Covid-19 till the end and this requires concerted effort from everyone. We should not demoralise our frontliners,” he highlighted.

Adding on, Dr Annuar revealed a poll that he created on his Facebook account on Tuesday showed respondents were overwhelmingly in support of the MCO being extended beyond April 28, which is an indication that people are now being more aware of the need to break the chain of infection.

“Eighty-seven per cent agreed that the MCO should be further extended for two weeks with only 13 per cent not in favour of further extension,” he said.

Ministry of Health (MOH) had recently outlined six criteria that should be met before the government can lift the MCO

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has said they are security control, movement control, capability of the country’s healthcare system, ability to protect the high-risk group, practice the new normal and implement preventive measures in the community.